Assam govt to file case against Shaheen Bagh protest mastermind

Assam government would register a case against the alleged mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi for his "seditious" comment "aimed" at disrupting law and order in the state, a minister said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Assam Finance Minister said Sherjil Islam was heard saying in an audio clip that the state should be cut-off from the rest of India and taught a lesson.

"Assam government has taken cognisance of this very seditious statement and we will register a case against this individual," Sarma said.

"A lot of wrong things have been said by this individual, aimed to create law and order situation in Assam. We will bring this person to the court so that he is punished in accordance with the law," he added.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).