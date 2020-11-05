Assam highway blockade forces Mizoram to explore transportation possibility with Bangladesh

Fearing a shortage of essential goods in view of the highway blockade in Assam over the border row, Mizoram on Thursday took steps to explore the possibility of transportation of commodities from neighbouring Bangladesh through waterways.

As the blockade continued for more than a week, a team of officials of industry and commerce department led by Mizoram Assembly Speaker, Lalrinlian Sailo visited Silsury village in the western part of Mamit district situated on the bank of river Khawthlang Tuipui (Sajek) bordering Bangladesh.

The team discussed ways to establish border trade centre and land customs station in the area to facilitate movement of essential goods from either side of the border.

A Mizoram government official said that Silsury village is situated on the bank of the Khawthlangtupui river, which flows down to Bangladesh and is navigable with boats upto Chittagong, a transport hub in the neighbouring country. Chittagong is about 246-km from Dhaka.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had earlier told union home minister Amit Shah that the state would have to transport essential commodities from Manipur, Tripura and Bangladesh if the blockade of the NH-54 in Assam continues.

The NH-54 in South Assam's Cachar district that connects Mizoram's Kolasib district remained blocked even on Thursday by angry residents at Lailapur, the last border post on Assam side, who alleged encroachment of land by Mizoram and violence by "miscreants" from the neighbouring state. The situation turned tenser after the death of a person hailing from Assam side in Mizoram.

Assam had asked Mizoram to withdraw its police force from the place, which the neighbouring state claims as its own. But Assam maintained that the land belonged to it and the state would not bounce back from its stand. The Centre on Wednesday decided to deploy central forces in the troubled border areas in order to normalise the situation.