Assam imposes total curfew in 3 districts, 1 sub-division still reporting high Covid-19 cases

Round the clock curfew was imposed in three districts and a sub-division in Assam where the Covid-19 positivity rate was still high even as the rest of the state saw a dip in cases.

The total curfew came into force in Morigaon, Biswanath and Goalpara districts and in Bokakhat sub-division in Golaghat district from Monday. Restriction on the movement of people except for emergency work and for procuring essential items came into effect.

Grocery, fruits, vegetables, dairy milk booths and animal food shops have been allowed to remain open till 5 pm in the three districts and the sub-division.

Lockdown-like restrictions was imposed as the measures taken so far failed to reduce the number of Covid cases even as rest of the districts were showing a dip in cases. "We just hope lockdown like restrictions will bring down the cases in these areas in a week or so. Then only we can think about allowing inter-district movement or further relaxation of the restrictions," Health Minister Keshav Mahanta said in Guwahati.

The timing of curfew in 21 districts were showing a moderate rate of Covid-19 positive cases was changed to between 2 pm and 5 am while the curfew timing was extended to 5 pm in 10 other districts, including in the capital city Guwahati. The curfew time in Guwahati was from 2 pm till Sunday.

The ban on inter-district movement, however, has not yet been withdrawn.

Assam's Covid-19 positivity has come down to 2 per cent in the last one week but nearly 2,700 cases and at least 30 to 40 deaths are still being reported daily. The state at present has 25, 790 active cases.

