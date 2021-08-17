Assam plans to reopen schools, colleges for final year students, further relaxes curfew norms

With the decrease in the number of new Covid-19 cases, the Assam government is planning to reopen schools and colleges for the final year students from September 1.

The state government on Tuesday also extended the timing of curfew by one hour. The curfew now will remain in force from 7 pm to 5 am and offices, shops, hotels, restaurants and some other commercial establishments will remain open till 6 pm.

A revised SoP issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday said it has been decided to allow inter-district movement of only private vehicles from Wednesday. It, however, said the same will continue to remain suspended in the Kamrup Metro district (Guwahati) in view of the high rate of daily cases.

However, inter-district movement of commercial vehicles would remain suspended until further order.

Also read: Global supply chains are being battered by fresh Covid surges

Education minister Ranoj Pegu told reporters in Guwahati that the physical classes of class X, XII and final semester students in colleges are likely to be resumed from next month. However, only fully vaccinated students and teachers would be allowed to take part in the physical classes.

The physical classes of final year engineering, medical, GNM, nursing courses and that of aeronautical engineering college may also be allowed with fully vaccinated students.

Online classes of other students would continue till further order.

Assam on Monday reported 758 new Covid-19 cases, out of 1.10 lakh tests. Of this, 163 were from Kamrup Metro district (Guwahati). Ten deaths were reported due to Covid-19 infection in the past 24-hours.

The state at present has 7,707 active Covid-19 cases.