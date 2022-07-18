Assam reports 30 Japanese encephalitis deaths in two weeks

Amid deaths and destruction caused by floods, Assam has reported another 30 deaths this month so far due to Japanese Encephalitis.

The National Health Mission, Assam on Monday said 13 fresh Japanese Encephalitis cases were reported from Jorhat, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Hojai and Kamrup Metro districts in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 183. Three deaths were reported from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup and Lakhimpur districts on Monday, taking the death toll this month so far due to the disease to 30.

Most of the cases have been reported from Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Sonitpur districts in eastern Assam and in Kokrajhar and Goalpara districts in western Assam.

Japanese Encephalitis is an infection of the brain caused by Japanese Encephalitis virus and is spread mostly from pigs to humans through mosquito bites. High fever, severe headache, irritation, convulsion and loss of consciousness are some of the symptoms of the infection.

June, July and August are the time of infection and Assam reports Japanese Encephalitis cases during this period every year. More than 150 deaths have been reported due to the disease in Assam in the past few years.

In view of the Japanese Encephalitis cases every year, the state government initiated vaccinations but the same has not covered all citizens yet, thereby causing infection and deaths during Monsoon every year.

An official in the health department said that preventive steps and awareness programmes have been intensified in the vulnerable districts in order to prevent Japanese Encephalitis cases and deaths. "Besides, steps have been taken in order to ensure proper treatment facilities in the government hospitals," he said.