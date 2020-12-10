Attack on Nadda 'sponsored violence'; Bengal has descended into era of tyranny under TMC rule: Amit Shah

Attack on Nadda 'sponsored violence', claims Amit Shah

The Centre on Thursday sought a report from the West Bengal government over the alleged "serious security lapses" during the visit of J P Nadda to the state, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the attack on the BJP chief "sponsored violence", and alleged that the state has "descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy" under the Trinamool rule.

The Central government has also sent a communication to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking a detailed report on law and order situation and the steps being taken by the state government in maintaining peace and tranquility after Thursday's attack on Nadda's convoy, government officials said in New Delhi.

Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked with stones and bricks while on its way to Diamond Harbour in Kolkata. Cars of several party leaders including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh which were part of the convoy were damaged in the alleged attack.

Tweeting on the incident, Shah said,"Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalised and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying."

Condemning the attack, Shah said the Centre was taking the "incident seriously" and the West Bengal government "will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence."

Expressing serious security concerns, Ghosh in a letter to Shah alleged that "during his (Nadda's) different engagements in Kolkata, it was observed that there was serious lapses on security arrangements, purportedly due to negligence and/or casual approach of the state police department."

Ghosh also alleged that a "mob" of over 200 people with sticks and bamboos were demonstrating raising black flags in front of BJP's state unit office in Kolkata.

He also claimed that some of the protesters climbed on cars parked outside the party's office and raised slogans, and the "police did not intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji's vehicle".

Acting on the letter, the Union home ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal government on the alleged "serious security lapses" during the BJP president's visit, the circumstances and what action has been taken on it, an official of the ministry said.

According to the official, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has also spoken to West Bengal Chief Secretary in the morning regarding Ghosh's allegations.

Nadda is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal, where assembly election is due next year.

Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents Diamond Harbour in the Lok Sabha.

