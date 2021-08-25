Bengal CPI(M)’s organisational report points out weakness in organising agitations

An internal organisational report of the West Bengal unit of the CPI(M) stated that the party has “severe weakness” in terms of organising agitations against the ruling dispensation. CPI(M) sources said that the report further stated that despite not being in power in Bengal for 10 years, the party was yet to change its tactics and was functioning in a mechanical manner.

They further revealed that the concerned local leadership has been held responsible for the organisational weakness and the district leadership has been instructed to pinpoint backward areas and population of the State for special focus.

“Now our key objective is to increase the intensity and impact of our against both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Government in the State and BJP Government at the Centre,” a senior CPI(M) leader said.

He also said that party leaders and workers have been asked to identify the key issues such as areas dominated by industrial and agricultural workers, daily wage labourers and the middle class and build up the organizational capacity to launch “issue-based agitations".

The report further stated that the focus should be on launching agitations for “achievable demands” and be prepared to face false cases and prison sentences in the process.

“The report stated that the party leaders and workers should focus on reaching out to people at the grassroots level and its mass organizations have been asked to take up the responsibility,” the CPI(M) leader said.

A section of CPI(M) leaders are of the opinion that after being in power for three decades in Bengal, the party’s ability to organise agitations that will have a significant impact on voters have declined and even now it has been unable to adapt to a new mode of functioning.

