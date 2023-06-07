Bengal Governor visits grieving families of Odisha train tragedy

Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose visited Chharanekhali village in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal to console grieving families.

“A total of five persons, including three brothers, died in the Coromandel Express accident hailed from Chharanekhali village… Two were seriously injured. As soon as the news of (the) death of three brothers in the train accident reached Raj Bhavan, Hon’ble Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose made up his mind to reach Chharanekhali village and console the grieving mother who lost her three sons,” a statement from Raj Bhavan said.

The governor “sanctioned a grant of Rs 50,000 to each of the five families of the deceased agricultural workers”, the note added.

Besides, food items, and fruits, a monthly subsistence of Rs 2,000 would be provided to the families for the next six months.