WB Guv visits grieving families of Odisha train tragedy

Bengal Governor visits grieving families of Odisha train tragedy

The governor 'sanctioned a grant of Rs 50,000 to each of the five families of the deceased agricultural workers', a Raj Bhavan note said

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Jun 07 2023, 03:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 03:00 ist
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose visited Chharanekhali village in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal to console grieving families.

“A total of five persons, including three brothers, died in the Coromandel Express accident hailed from Chharanekhali village… Two were seriously injured. As soon as the news of (the) death of three brothers in the train accident reached Raj Bhavan, Hon’ble Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose made up his mind to reach Chharanekhali village and console the grieving mother who lost her three sons,” a statement from Raj Bhavan said.

The governor “sanctioned a grant of Rs 50,000 to each of the five families of the deceased agricultural workers”, the note added.

Besides, food items, and fruits, a monthly subsistence of Rs 2,000 would be provided to the families for the next six months.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
C V Ananda Bose
Odisha
Train accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Roger Waters' Berlin show 'offensive' to Jews: US

Roger Waters' Berlin show 'offensive' to Jews: US

West Bengal: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

West Bengal: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

I want to win games, I want to win championships: Rohit

I want to win games, I want to win championships: Rohit

Uttarakhand: Threatening posters appear on Muslim shops

Uttarakhand: Threatening posters appear on Muslim shops

Noida: Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, held

Noida: Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, held

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

 