BJP will form government in Manipur again in 2022: J P Nadda

Sounding the poll bugle for the Assembly polls in Manipur slated for early next year, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday exuded confidence that the saffron party would retain power for the second term given the development work since 2017 including introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

"From the atmosphere of strikes, bomb blasts and insecurity, Manipur is now on the mainstream of development because people elected BJP-led government at the right time in 2017. Manipur is now taking the lead in Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign in the Northeast. The N Biren Singh government not only brought peace but also united the communities and brought stability. We also ensured that identity and cultural heritage of the state remains protected by introducing the ILP," Nadda said while addressing a public rally in Bishnupur.

Nadda began his two-day visit to Manipur to take stock of the party's strategy and preparation for the Assembly elections slated in February-March next year.

ILP, under which outsiders needs to take travel permission was a long demand in Manipur till 2019 when the Centre approved it. ILP is already in place in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

BJP formed its first government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF). But Biren Singh government faced a crisis in June last year when 9 MLAs including three from BJP walked out of the government. The crisis, however, was put to rest after four NPP MLAs were convinced to stay with the government.

Sources in BJP in Manipur said Nadda is also likely to meet the MPs, senior MLAs and leaders of the coalition partners during his two day stay.

During his speech on Sagurday, Nadda highlighted the implementation of the government schemes such as construction of 2.6 lakh toilets in Manipur, opening of 10 lakh bank accounts, 1.56 lakh LPG connections, 1 lakh electricity connections, Ayushman Bharat scheme, super-speciality hospital, construction of new all-women markets, CM's scheme to reach out to the hills districts and others.

He also attacked the Opposition Congress saying the party failed to establish peace, unite the communities and bring development in the state.

Nadda's confidence about retaining power assumes importance given a recent survey that claimed that BJP would face a tough battle in Manipur in 2022.

