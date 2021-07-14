'Brahmaputra swallowed 4.27L hectares of Assam land'

Brahmaputra swallowed 4.27 lakh hectares of Assam land: Minister

Pijush Hazarika said that flood and erosion are the main disasters caused by the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers and their tributaries

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jul 14 2021, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 20:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Assam has lost about 4.27 lakh hectares of land by the erosion of the Brahmaputra river, greatly impacting the overall development of the state, the assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to a question by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal, Water Resources Pijush Hazarika said that flood and erosion are the main disasters caused by the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers and their tributaries.

The Water Resources department has been implementing erosion protection schemes from time to time as per necessity at the affected sites, he said.

"These schemes have yielded desired results in terms of controlling the perennial problem of erosion by different rivers," the minister said.

The Assam assembly in 2015 had passed a resolution for inclusion of river erosion within the guidelines of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The state government's revenue and disaster management department has notified erosion as a state specific disaster in 2015 and as per norms, 10 per cent of the allocated funds under the SDRF can be used for state specific disasters, Hazarika said.

The 15th Finance Commission has considered erosion as a disaster and addresses two aspects of erosion which include mitigation measures to prevent erosion and resettlement of people displaced by erosion, he said.

The Commission recommended Rs 100 crore under NDRF for resettlement of people affected by erosion and Rs 1,500 crore under National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) separately for measures to control erosion, the minister added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Brahmaputra
Assam
North East

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

 