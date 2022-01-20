HC bans loudspeaker near Suvendu's house after 8 pm

Calcutta HC bans use of loudspeaker near BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's house after 8 pm

The leader of the opposition enjoys the status of a cabinet minister, the court said.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 20 2022, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 19:37 ist
BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI Photo

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed that the administration must ensure that no loudspeaker is used near the residence of BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari after 8 pm.

Hearing a petition by Adhikari on the security of his residence, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said that the MLA's house at Contai in Purba Medinipur district is in a sensitive area and asked the administration to intimate the court about norms of giving permission for holding rallies or meetings near it.

The leader of the opposition enjoys the status of a cabinet minister, the court said.

It imposed a ban on the use of loudspeakers near the BJP leader's residence after 8 pm.

The court also directed that the central force personnel deployed for the security of Adhikari and the state police would decide how CCTVs would be installed in and around his residence.

The next date of hearing in on February 14.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Kolkata
West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari
BJP
calcutta high court

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Politicians who Jumped the ship as polls near

In Pics | Politicians who Jumped the ship as polls near

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

In Amazon 'magic closet', algorithms will help you shop

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Karnataka's '108' ambulances to get faster, fitter

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

 