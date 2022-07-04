CBI files FIR in TMC leader’s 11-year-old murder case

CBI files FIR in TMC leader’s 11-year-old murder case

TMC leader Tapan Dutta was shot dead in 2011 for allegedly speaking up against illegal landfilling and construction in Howrah

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 04 2022, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 18:31 ist
The move came after the Calcutta High Court directed that the investigation into the case be transferred to the CBI from the state CID. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday registered an FIR in connection with its probe into the 11-year-old murder case of TMC leader Tapan Dutta, an official of the central agency said.

The move came after the Calcutta High Court directed that the investigation into the case be transferred to the CBI from the state CID.

Soon after getting the documents and the copies of the FIR from the state CID, the CBI filed the case under various sections of the IPC, the official said.

Dutta was shot dead in 2011 for allegedly speaking up against illegal landfilling and construction in Howrah.

Also Read | Trial in graft case paused for 10 years as CBI did not file sanction for prosecution to begin soon

In his judgement last month, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that a fair and effective investigation may indeed open a can of worms or expose any likely role of influential persons.

He had ruled that the CBI may, in its discretion, conduct further investigation, as it deems necessary.

Petitioner Protima Dutta, the wife of the deceased, had moved the high court seeking transfer of investigation to an independent agency.

The court noted that Dutta, who was a prominent member of the ruling TMC, had started agitation against illegal filling up of water bodies in the Bally-Jagacha area in Howrah.

The petitioner had named several people, including state minister Arup Roy, for allegedly being responsible for the death of her husband, the court noted.

However, charges were framed only against some of them.

The investigation was in the past transferred by the state government from the Bally Police Station to the CID.

The sessions court in Howrah, in its judgement on January 7, 2015, had acquitted five accused persons in the case, stating that it found the process of investigation dissatisfactory. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TMC
West Bengal
India News
Central Bureau of Investigation
CBI

What's Brewing

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

NASA satellite breaks from Earth orbit, heads to moon

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

This N95 face mask can kill Covid-19 virus

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Akasa Air unveils first look at crew uniforms

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

 