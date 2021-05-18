CBI waiting for LS Speaker’s nod to prosecute Adhikari, 3 others

A day after CBI arrested three senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including two Ministers and a former leader of the party, sources said that it was waiting for the sanction from the Lok Sabha Speaker to prosecute four political leaders in the Narada sting operation including BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who was an MP when the tapes had surfaced.

The Narada sting operation tapes surfaced ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

CBI sources said that the Central agency has “sought permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker” to prosecute Suvendu Adhikari, Prashun Banerjee, Saugata Roy and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar who were MPs when the sting operation was conducted.

"We are yet to get a sanction from the Lok Sabha Speaker in this regard," a senior CBI official said.

Following the arrest of TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and former party leader Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada case by the CBI, the TMC alleged that Adhikari and Roy were left unscathed by the Central agency since they have joined the BJP.

"Suvendu and Roy were spared by the CBI as they have joined the BJP. But we have full faith in the judiciary and believe that the truth will come out," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Senior journalist Mathew Samuel who claimed to conduct the sting operation wondered why no action was taken against Adhikari.

"The investigation has to be fair. We have to act against corruption and challenge it," he said.

The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe in the Narada case in 2017 following which the Central agency lodged FIRs 12 TMC leaders including the four arrested and an IPS officer.