Mizoram: Testing of local hand sanitisers mandatory

Coronavirus: Mizoram makes testing of local hand sanitisers mandatory

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Apr 11 2020, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 22:17 ist
Representative photo (Credit: iStock)

The Mizoram government has made testing of locally-made hand sanitisers mandatory to ensure that the products meet safety standards before they are distributed or sold, Health officials said on Saturday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The hand sanitisers have to be tested at the Food and Drug Testing Laboratory, Zemabawk or the Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences (RIPANS), as per a Health Department advisory issued on Friday.

"We appreciate the efforts of some groups and individuals to manufacture hand sanitisers. However, it is mandatory to test their products to ensure that they meet the required safety standards," he said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Several groups and individuals, on the other hand, have stepped up the production of hand sanitisers and masks for distribution to personnel at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state government issued an order prohibiting spitting at public places as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The order issued by the chief secretary said violators will be punished under Section 13 of the Mizoram Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mizoram
India
Sanitiser
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

 