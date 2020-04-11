Coronavirus: Mizoram makes testing of local hand sanitisers mandatory

The Mizoram government has made testing of locally-made hand sanitisers mandatory to ensure that the products meet safety standards before they are distributed or sold, Health officials said on Saturday.

The hand sanitisers have to be tested at the Food and Drug Testing Laboratory, Zemabawk or the Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences (RIPANS), as per a Health Department advisory issued on Friday.

"We appreciate the efforts of some groups and individuals to manufacture hand sanitisers. However, it is mandatory to test their products to ensure that they meet the required safety standards," he said.

Several groups and individuals, on the other hand, have stepped up the production of hand sanitisers and masks for distribution to personnel at the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state government issued an order prohibiting spitting at public places as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The order issued by the chief secretary said violators will be punished under Section 13 of the Mizoram Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020.