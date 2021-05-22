Covid-19 lockdown in Sikkim extended till May 31

Covid-19 lockdown in Sikkim extended by one more week till May 31

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a high-level review meeting

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • May 22 2021, 21:26 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 21:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Sikkim government on Saturday annouced an extension of the ongoing lockdown by another week till May 31 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a high-level review meeting, an official release said.

Ration and vegetable shops will continue to remain open from 8-11 am during this period, it said, adding, restrictions on movement of people and gatherings will also be in force.

Also read: AstraZeneca vaccine 80% effective against B1.617.2 variant: UK study

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang appealed to people to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and extend a helping hand to the authorities in combating the pandemic.

He also directed the Health Department to set up a technical expert committee to oversee and streamline the procurement of coronavirus drugs and testing kits, the release said.

The panel will also monitor and take measures to tackle mucormycosis or the black fungus disease that is affecting Covid-19 patients post recovery.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Sikkim
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Supermoon, lunar eclipse and blood moon - all at once!

Supermoon, lunar eclipse and blood moon - all at once!

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

 