Cuttack gangster wanted in 22 criminal cases arrested

Cuttack gangster wanted in 22 criminal cases arrested

The DCP said that the associate of the gangster, however, managed to escape from the spot before the arrival of the raiding party

PTI
PTI, Cuttack,
  • Nov 13 2020, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 21:26 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Dreaded gangster Muna Laden alias Sayed Muttaquid was arrested by the police while he, along with another associate, was demanding extortion money from a man at gunpoint at a deserted place here, an officer said.

Muna Laden was arrested near Gourishankar Park under Dargha Bazar police station jurisdiction in the city on Thursday night and a country-made pistol, six live bullets in a case and a mobile phone were seized from his possession, said Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

The DCP said that the associate of the gangster, however, managed to escape from the spot before the arrival of the raiding party.

Muna Laden was wanted in as many as 22 criminal cases registered against him in several police stations of the city. Detailing the criminal antecedents of the gangster, the DCP said that he was involved in several cases of extortion after forcing his way into controversial property deals for over 20 years now.

"Operating as the right-hand man of mafia don Tito alias Sayed Usman Ali of Kendrapara district, Muna Laden was escaping from the police net as victims, in general, were fearing to give evidence against him", Singh said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
Cuttack
extortion

What's Brewing

Indian rotavirus vaccine does not cause intussusception

Indian rotavirus vaccine does not cause intussusception

Judge who sent Musharraf to the gallows dies of Covid

Judge who sent Musharraf to the gallows dies of Covid

Trump faces risk of prosecution when he leaves office

Trump faces risk of prosecution when he leaves office

Don’t intend to retract or apologise for tweets: Kamra

Don’t intend to retract or apologise for tweets: Kamra

 