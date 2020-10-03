Dharmendra Pradhan donates plasma in Odisha

Pradhan, who had contracted the virus in July, also urged people who have recovered from Covid-19 to come forward and donate their plasma to save lives.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday donated his plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment of critical Covid-19 patients.

"Donated plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack today. It is immensely satisfying to do my bit towards the fight against the #COVID 19 pandemic," the Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel said on Twitter.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the state's first plasma bank at SCB Hospital on July 15.

