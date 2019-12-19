Douse the flames, don’t set India ablaze: Didi to Shah

Upping the ante against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to remember that his job was not to set the country ablaze but to douse the flames.

Rubbishing the claims of BJP leaders that the CAA has nothing to do with Indian citizens, Mamata said that the Act and NRC were two sides of the same coin.

“You want to put the entire country in jail. How many detention camps will you set up?” she said. She lashed out at Shah saying if he says Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship then why was it linked to phone numbers and bank accounts.

Addressing a gathering at the end of a massive protest march against the CAA in Central Kolkata the chief minister questioned as to why Rs 6,000 crore was spent on Aadhaar. She asked if Shah thinks that PAN and voter identity cards will not be considered as proof of citizenship, what was the purpose of having these documents.

Two BJP MPs held

Meanwhile, Two BJP MPs (Khagen Murmu and Nisith Pramanik) were arrested on Wednesday while they were leading party delegations to visit violence-affected railway stations in West Bengal’s Malda district.

According to sources in the district police, the MPs were not allowed to visit the stations as it might have further deteriorate the law and order situation..

Another delegation led by BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and MP Soumitra Khan was stopped from visiting violence affected areas of Murshidabad district.