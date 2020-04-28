COVID-19: Drones being used in Raj to monitor people

Drones being used in Rajasthan to monitor people, make announcements of coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 28 2020, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 23:01 ist

Drones are being used for making public announcements and surveillance during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Rajasthan, an official said on Tuesday.

He said a Jaipur based startup has modified the drones according to the requirement of Rajasthan Police.

The drones have helped police in the lockdown implementation by assisting in monitoring the movement of people and making announcements, said DG (Law and Order) M L Lather.

He said, “Drones are very helpful in keeping track of the movement of people in crowded areas. The movement of people in the streets can also be monitored with the help of drones.”

They have been modified and customised by a startup at Malviya National Institute of Technology according to the requirement of police, the head of start-up incubation centre Jyotirymay Mathur said.

The drones have been hired by police and deployed in different areas, including Dausa and Jhunjhunu, the official said.

