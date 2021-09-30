Durga Puja exempted from West Bengal night curfew

Durga Puja exempted from West Bengal night curfew as Covid-19 curbs extended till October 30

The government, however, has decided not to allow local trains to run, though Metro Railway trains would continue to be operational

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 30 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 22:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The West Bengal government on Thursday extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till October 30 but allowed movement of people and vehicles at night during the Durga Puja festival from October 10-20, according to an order.

Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 10 to 15, while Lakshmi Puja will be held on October 20.

The government has made an exception in the night curfew rule in view of the festival as a large number of people visit puja pandals at night in Kolkata and elsewhere.

Also Read | Will abide by all health protocols, shun pomp this Durga puja, say organisers

"In continuation of the earlier order, restriction and relaxation measures as already in force stand extended up to October 30.... In view of the ensuing festive period the said restriction relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am is relaxed during October 10 to 20," the order read.

The government, however, has decided not to allow local trains to run, though Metro Railway trains would continue to be operational.

The order shall come into effect from October 1.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Durga Puja

Related videos

What's Brewing

Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas

Taliban rolls back women's rights in at least 32 areas

5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond

5 Indian actors who would make a terrific James Bond

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

 