EC conveys concern over low Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Manipur ahead of assembly polls

The Election Commission on Wednesday expressed concern over the slow pace of anti-Covid-19 vaccination in Manipur, where assembly polls would take place within the next few weeks along with Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners, Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, reviewed preparations for the assembly polls in Manipur during a virtual meeting with the state’s Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar and Director General of Police, P Doungel. They also had virtual interactions with the representatives of the national and regional political parties.

The EC earlier visited Lucknow, Panaji, Dehradun and Chandigarh to review the preparation for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab. The poll panel, however, did not travel to Imphal and opted for virtual meetings to review preparation for the assembly elections in Manipur.

With the review of the poll preparations in the northeastern state completed, the EC now appears to be set to declare the schedule of the polls in the five states, notwithstanding the surge in the Covid-19 infection across the country.

The Chief Election Commissioner conveyed his concern to the Chief Secretary of Manipur over the low vaccination rate in the state and asked for expediting the same, according to a press release issued by the EC in New Delhi.

Goa and Uttarakhand reported anti-Covid-19 vaccination coverage for the first and second doses higher than the national average. But Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur reported vaccination coverage below the national average.

The commission emphasised focus on the conduct of safe elections with 100% vaccination of all polling staff, proper sanitisation and social distancing at the polling stations.

The commission specifically revisited some extant norms in order to ensure social distancing during polling to contain the spread of the Covid-19. The maximum number of electors enrolled to cast votes at a polling station was reduced from 1500 to 1250. This will ensure a substantially lower number of electors per polling station, the EC stated.

The Chief Electoral Officer was directed to ensure Assured Minimum Facilities like drinking water facility, toilets with water facilities, ramps, wheelchairs, electricity and shades at all polling stations. The commission directed that deposition of licensed arms in the state should be expedited. It was directed to ensure that the distribution of liquor, drugs, freebies and cash is effectively checked and the electoral process was not vitiated with unlawful activities. The Chief Election Commissioner also directed for a strict vigil on the international border to ensure no unlawful transit and infiltration across borders.

The term of the existing 60-member-assembly in Manipur will expire on March 19.

The main issues raised by the political parties included concerns about the use of money power, illicit liquor, narcotics drugs and intimidation to influence voters. The political parties requested a strict vigil on election expenses by candidates to ensure a free and fair poll. While expressing concerns about pre-poll violence, the political parties demanded the deployment of adequate security forces during the poll process and other relevant measures. The political parties also raised concerns about the implementation of strict Covid-19 containment protocols, according to the EC press release issued in New Delhi.

The CEC and the two other ECs assured the representatives that the poll panel had taken cognizance of the suggestions, issues and concerns of the political parties and the EC was committed to conducting free, fair, participative, inclusive, inducement free and the Covid-19-safe elections in the state.

