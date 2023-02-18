Eminent classical singer Pandit Vijay Kumar Kichlu passes away

Renowned classical singer Pandit Vijay Kumar Kichlu died at a Kolkata hospital on Friday evening following breathing problems.

Kichlu, a Padma Shri and recipient of the Sangit Natak Akademi award, was 93.

"Pandit Kichlu was brought to the hospital in a gasping condition. He suffered a cardiac arrest before treatment could be started. Following it he passed away at around 6.20 PM," the medical establishment where he was taken said in a statement.

The vocalist has been suffering from cardiac problems and other ailments for long. The musician was admitted to the same hospital following heart failure last month and was under treatment there for two weeks, the hospital added.

Born in 1930, Kichlu studied Dhrupad with the Dagar Brothers and Khayal with Latafat Hussain Khan. He along with his brother, Ravi Kichlu, had formed a popular classical vocalist pair.

He was the founder and head of the ITC Music Research Academy for 25 years. He had also founded Sangeet Research Academy to help upcoming talents in Indian classical music.

Kichlu was bestowed with Padma Shri in 2018.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep grief over the demise of the legendary musician.

Extending her condolences to Kichlu's family members and fans, Banerjee described the loss as irreparable.