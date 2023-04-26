Father hacked to death by three sons in Assam's Dhubri

In a shocking incident, an elderly man was hacked to death by his three sons in Assam's Dhubri district, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident happened in Saslapura village on Tuesday evening.
A senior police officer said that after a brief chase around the village, the sons attacked their father, identified as Sopiyal Ali, with a machete.
Police said that a family dispute was the cause of the escalation and that the accused trio fled the scene after carrying out the horrific murder.
The local police team went to the crime scene to assess the situation.
The body was handed to the family after an autopsy.
Police launched a manhunt to nab the accused persons.
