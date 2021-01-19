Financial grant, promise of speedy disposal of cases brings hope to Assam's former militants

Siron Narzary is yet to get married and "settle down" even after a year of laying down arms as a former member of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), now a disbanded militant group in Assam. "How will i run my family? Also some cases are pending in the court," Narzary, a resident of Simensapori in North Assam's Dhemaji district said.

On Tuesday, Narzary got a little relief when Assam government handed over a fixed deposit certificate of Rs. 4 lakh to 1, 279 former members of NDFB for rehabilitation and assured that steps are being taken for speedy disposal of the criminal cases pending against them in police stations across the state. "I have some plans. Let's see what can be done with this money," Narzary told DH in Guwahati, minutes before the certificates were handed over by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sonowal said the state government had submitted a petition in Gauhati High Court with a plea to set up fast track courts for speedy disposal of the cases registered against them. These cases were related to the violence caried out during the "armed movement" that kept the state troubled since the 1980s.

A total of 1,650 cadres belonging to all four factions of NDFB had laid down their weapons on January 30 last year, days after a new Bodoland Accord was signed with them and those agitating for a seperate Bodoland state. The accord promised special financial assistance for rehabilitation of the cadres, who gave up arms and decided to join the mainstream.

A statement issued by Assam police said 835 former members of NDFB (Progressive) and 444 belonging to Ranjan Daimary faction of NDFB were given the financial assitance on Tuesday under the Centre's scheme for rehabilitation of the former militants in the Northeast. Former members of NDFB (S) will also be given the funds after police verification. "This is the time to forget the past, work hard and build a solid future not only for you all but for the society and the nation. You all should utilised your energy for positive works: be it in agriculture, horticulture, dairy, poultry or any other income generating work. Such activities will help you live with dignity and build a strong nation," Sonowal said while addressing the former militants.

Chief of Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro said the new Bodoland Accord would bring permanent peace to Bodoland region, which witnessed years of conflict, violence and deaths. "It is good to see such a large number of young boys and girls coming back to their homes, families and even some are taking part in politics. We are also trying for another Rs. 2 lakh to each cadre from the state government," Boro said.

Assam director general of police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta asked the cadres not to buy cars or construct houses with the money and instead utilise them for income generating work for their rehabilitation. "Police will keep a close watch and no act of violence, extortion or abduction will be tolerated. But at the same time we will continue to lend helping hands to all of them for their rehabilitation," he said.