Fire breaks out inside Kolkata airport; short circuit suspected

No casualty was reported in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

IANS
IANS, Kolkata,
  • Jun 14 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 22:36 ist
Visuals from the Kolkata airport. Credit: Twitter/@pooja_news

A fire broke out at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata late on Friday evening, causing panic among people.

The fire broke out at around 9.20 pm at the security check counter near Gate 3A at the domestic terminal of the airport. Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot which brought the fire under control.

Although no casualty or injury has been reported in the matter, the airport authorities have taken the passengers away from the security counters.

Following the fire, a number of aircraft that were scheduled to depart have been kept on hold. Although the situation is under control now, the passing of the passengers through the security counters will be allowed only after the airport authorities are sure that there is no further threat of fire.

Although the airport authorities have not officially announced the reason behind the fire, sources said that in all probability, the fire broke out due to short- circuit.

Kolkata
West Bengal
Fire
Fire Accident

