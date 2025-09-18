Menu
Rupee falls 16 paise to 88.01 against US dollar in early trade

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex rallied 447.5 points to 83,141.21 in early trade, while the Nifty climbed 118.7 points to 25,448.95.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 04:45 IST
Published 18 September 2025, 04:45 IST
