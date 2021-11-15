Flight with bodies of Assam Rifles personnel in Jorhat

Flight carrying bodies of slain Assam Rifles personnel makes emergency landing

The bodies will be kept at Jorhat overnight and the onward journey for the respective destinations will resume on Monday morning

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 15 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 00:40 ist
Injured soldiers being airlifted after their convoy was attacked by militants, in Churachandpur district, Saturday, November 13, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

A military flight carrying the mortal remains of Assam Rifles personnel and family members of one of them killed in an ambush in Manipur made an emergency landing at Jorhat airport of Assam on Sunday following a technical snag, an Army spokesperson said.

The bodies will be kept at Jorhat overnight and the onward journey for the respective destinations will resume on Monday morning, he added.

Altogether seven people were killed in the ambush in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday and the bodies had been brought to the state capital Imphal. From there, they were being taken to their homes.

Also Read | Manipur attack: Mortal remains of Assam Rifles personnel to head to their homes

The spokesperson said the flight was scheduled to fly to Guwahati from Imphal, but it had to make the emergency landing at Jorhat due to a technical problem.

“The mortal remains of the bravehearts were to be ferried by the flight on Sunday itself to their destinations. But it has been delayed by a day now,” he added.

The aircraft was carrying the mortal remains of Col Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja and six-year-son son Abeer, besides three personnel of the country's oldest paramilitary force, the spokesperson said. Col Tripathi was a resident of Raigarh in Chattisgarh. The body of Rifleman (Rfn) Khatnei Konyak was taken from Imphal by a helicopter to his residence in Mon district of Nagaland, where the last rites were performed, an Assam Rifles spokesperson said. Of the other three, Rfn Shyamal Das hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, while Rfn Suman Swargiary and Rfn RP Meena belonged to Baksa district in Assam and Dausa district of Rajasthan respectively, the spokesperson said. 

