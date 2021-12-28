HAM threatens to withdraw support to Nitish Kumar government

HAM threatens to withdraw support to Nitish Kumar govt

  • Dec 28 2021, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 16:10 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has taken a strong stand on the statement of party president Jitan Ram Manjhi and has threatened NDA leaders to stay within limits otherwise it will withdraw support to the Nitish Kumar government.

Danish Rizwan, the chief spokesperson of HAM while reacting to the statement of Bihar's Environment Minister Neeraj Kumar Babloo who suggested Manjhi take retirement from the politics and chant Ram's name, said only Lord Ram will help him achieve what he wants.

"Who is Neeraj Kumar Babloo to suggest Jitan Ram Manjhi to retire from politics and chant Ram's name. HAM has 4 MLAs in the Nitish Kumar government. Due to them, he became a minister. If HAM withdraws its support to this government, the entire NDA leaders and ministers will be on road. Then you would start chanting Lord Ram's name," Rizwan said.

"Babloo should suggest his other BJP leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya who spoke against a particular community several times in the past. Why is he not suggesting him to take retirement from politics?" Rizwan added.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar Babloo again said that he is firm on his stand.

"Jitan Ram Manjhi is a leader of NDA but now he has reached the age of retirement. Hence, he should retire and chant Ram's name," Babloo said.

He also added that the NDA government is not dependent on the 4 MLAs of HAM. It is formed with the help of other parties as well.

