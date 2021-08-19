No place for anarchy: BJP on HC order on WB violence

HC order on Bengal violence has given message that anarchy has no place in India: BJP

Prima facie accused are from the Trinamool Congress, BJP alleged

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2021, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 16:12 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Lauding the Calcutta High Court order for a CBI probe into serious cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, the BJP said on Thursday that the court has given a strong message that anarchy has no place in any part of India and asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to introspect. 

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited the report of the National Human Rights Commission and the HC's order to say that people's complaints were not heard by the state police after violence broke out following the TMC's win in the assembly polls and that the state government allegedly provided protection to criminals. 

Prima facie accused are from the Trinamool Congress, he alleged. 

The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into grievous cases such as murder and rape in the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Also read: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into post-poll violence in Bengal

A five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal also ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all other offences related to the alleged post-poll violence.

Bhatia said, "The high court has given a strong message. It should be a milestone as the court has made it clear that anarchy has no place in India."

Calling Banerjee a "failed CM", he alleged that her government did not ensure security of people and asked her to now stand with the law and discharge her constitutional obligations. 

The judiciary has shown that if a chief minister supports anarchist elements, then it will step in to secure people, he said. 

Other opposition parties can learn from the BJP, he said, noting that the saffron party had been consistently raising the issue and its president J P Nadda had visited the victims of violence to underscore the party's commitment to justice for them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

calcutta high court
West Bengal
BJP
Trinamool Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Misread warnings behind chaotic Afghanistan evacuation

Misread warnings behind chaotic Afghanistan evacuation

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Malaysia's king looks to end political turmoil

Malaysia's king looks to end political turmoil

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

 