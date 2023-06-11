Jharkhand: 3-day school closure due to heat wave

Jharkhand announces 3-day school closure from June 12 due to heat wave

The maximum temperature is hovering between 38-44 degree Celsius across the state

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Jun 11 2023, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 18:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

The Jharkhand government has announced shutting down of all schools for three days from June 12 in the wake of heat wave conditions prevailing in the state, an official said on Sunday.

An order issued by the secretary of school education and literacy department K Ravi Kumar, said that keeping in view the extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all categories of government, non-government aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 14.

The weather department said that the situation might remain the same for at least the next five days and heat wave alerts have been issued for parts of the state till June 15.

The maximum temperature is hovering between 38-44 degree Celsius across the state.

“There is a possibility of light rain, mainly in eastern parts of the state. But, it would hardly help in bringing down the temperature,” said Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand.

India News
Jharkhand
Heat wave

