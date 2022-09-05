Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins confidence vote in Assembly

Amid the ongoing political crisis, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday won the confidence motion in the Jharkhand Assembly. Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP, which has 26 MLAs, walked out of the Assembly before the trust vote.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, 48 MLAs voted in favour of confidence motion tabled by CM Hemant Soren.

Soren claimed that opposition BJP’s attempt to poach MLAs prompted the move. "The opposition has destroyed democracy... BJP has been indulging in horse-trading of legislators... We will show our strength in the House," Soren said in the Assembly.

Also Read — People purchase goods, BJP buys legislators, says Soren

"People purchase commodities in the market, but the BJP buys legislators,” he alleged.

He alleged that the BJP was attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments in states not ruled by it, as he tabled a confidence motion in the assembly.

Soren also claimed that his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma indulged in “purchase” of Jharkhand MLAs. “The saffron party is trying to destabilise democratically elected governments in non-BJP ruled states... The Assam CM had also attempted to purchase Jharkhand legislators,” Soren said in the assembly, amid protests by opposition members, who trooped into the well of the House, shouting slogans.

Soren alleged that the BJP was trying to create “a civil war-like situation” in the country by fueling riots to win elections.

He had earlier in the day said in the assembly that opposition BJP’s “attempt to poach MLAs” had prompted the move for a confidence motion.

(With inputs from PTI)