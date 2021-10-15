Bakery makes 25-kg 'chocolate Durga'; to give to poor

Kolkata bakery makes 25-kg 'chocolate Durga'; to distribute it among poor children

It took chef Vikas Kumar and his team over a week to construct the idol after extensive research and visits to clay-modellers' hub Kumartuli in north Kolkata

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 15 2021, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 14:58 ist
An idol of Goddess Durga. Credit: PTI File Photo

A leading bakery chain in Kolkata has made a 25-kg 'chocolate Durga', which will be 'immersed' in milk after Bijoya Dashami on Friday and the milkshake will be distributed among underprivileged children.

The handcrafted 4-foot-high Goddess Durga idol made of Belgian chocolate evoked tremendous curiosity among revellers who thronged its iconic original outlet on Park Street in large numbers during the puja days, a spokesperson of the bakery said.

It took chef Vikas Kumar and his team over a week to construct the idol after extensive research and visits to clay-modellers' hub Kumartuli in north Kolkata, he said.

The team used cocoa butter to give a solid base to the texture to prevent cracks from appearing and also to give an earthy look to the idol, the spokesperson said.

"After Bijoya Dashami, the idol will be immersed in a large milk container and the resultant milkshake will be distributed among poor children in central Kolkata. The initiative was the bakery's tribute to West Bengal's biggest festival," he added. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kolkata
bakery
Durga Puja
West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

Was this our last Covid surge?

Was this our last Covid surge?

 