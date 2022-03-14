Kolkata Port to have feasibility study for an under-river road tunnel

An under-river road tunnel could well add pace to cargo movement between the city-dock at Kolkata port, and the national highway, across the Hooghly river, which connects to states in the north and south of the country. The Kolkata Port Trust, renamed Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), will award the study, soon, for a feasibility study.

In sync with PM’s Gati Shakti national plan, the port is to execute projects worth Rs 1,700 crore over the next two financial years. Work at various stages is currently under way on projects worth Rs 1,350 crore.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Vinit Kumar, chairman, SMP, said the project is at a ‘concept stage’. The study will be awarded (a consultant will be appointed) to assess financial feasibility, he said, adding that if the project is found to be feasible, discussion will be initiated with NHAI, and the state government.

Such a project could help loaded trucks not only overcome route restrictions in the city, but also reduce the time taken to reach the national highway. The part of East-West Metro project that will connect Howrah city to Kolkata across the Hooghly river comprises an under-river tunnel. The port’s tunnel could be an under-river road, similarly. “The concept is that as the cargo increases in the long run, then through a tunnel we can evacuate the same from Kolkata to Howrah side and build a connection to the highway,” Kumar said.

Also Read — APSEZ to upgrade berth at Haldia Dock Complex

Costs for logistics in India are higher by seven to eight per cent, compared to other developed and developing countries. This is a decisive factor for exporters and importers, and aligning with PM’s Gati Shakti programme, the idea is to bring the cost down. Sixteen ministries concerned with infrastructure building are working on one platform in sync to offer pace to national growth.

Kumar said that projects worth around Rs 1,350 crore are currently at various stages of being executed for achieving capacity enhancement, connectivity and road improvement. The port has already implemented projects worth around Rs 700 over the last two to three years.

Meanwhile, to decongest traffic at the city dock system, SMP is also moving towards developing an extended port at Balagarh (island), upstream in the Hooghly, around 85 km away from the city.

The imports at the port from the CIS countries, including Ukraine, is a small fraction of the total cargo handled. However, around 16,000 tonnes of tea is exported to the region from the port. The ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict has not affected this export, so far.

Kumar, however, said that for containers that could be stuck en route, or at the port, or ones that return, the port has offered a relaxation of charges. Exporters, meanwhile, are also trying to divert such containers to other countries.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: