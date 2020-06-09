Kolkata sweet shop introduces 'sandesh' to boost immunity

Kolkata sweet shop introduces 'sandesh' for immunity

  Jun 09 2020
A reputed sweetmeat chain of Kolkata has come out with a new item claiming that it contains various herbs and spices that will boost immunity to fight novel coronavirus.

The 'Immunity Sandesh' has 15 herbs and spices such as haldi (turmeric), tulsi, saffron and cardamom, said Sudip Mallick, one of the owners of the shop.

Instead of added sugar, the sandesh has Himalayan honey to raise the immunity bar of customers, he said.

"We are not claiming that it is an antidote of coronavirus infection. The virus is thought to have infected people with less immunity power, and the sandesh can help increase one's immunity," said the owner of the chain, Balaram Mallick Radharaman Mallick.

In April, another popular city sweet shop introduced 'Corona Sandesh', which was shaped like the virus, and gave it free to customers as part of awareness drive about it.

