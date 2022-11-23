Like in UP, Mamata Banerjee wants Ganga Aarti in Kolkata along Hooghly river

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants a spot along the Hooghly river in Kolkata developed for the performing of Ganga aarti.

In an (administrative) review meeting that took place on Monday, Banerjee, besides addressing other issues of concern, mentioned that she wants that there be a place for performing Ganga aarti along the Hooghly river, a tributary of the Ganges, on lines of how it takes place at various places in Uttar Pradesh.

“We don’t have such an opportunity here,” she said adding that a venue has to be explored keeping in mind that people don’t fall down.

With all arrangements made, even if it takes two years it doesn’t matter, but people do not fall down and witness aarti, she said.

The chief minister added that such a place has to be located where there’s a temple and a place to sit, and people consider it a spot for peace. Banerjee said that the responsibility is being given to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the body that’s headed by Firhad Hakim, city mayor and a minister in the government.

Incidentally, Banerjee had attended an aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi earlier this year during her visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency. Banerjee had gone to Varanasi to campaign for Samajwadi Party during the polls in Uttar Pradesh.

To Banerjee’s credit is also the long festive celebration of this year’s Durga Puja. The cultural event – that engages millions of people – had commenced in the state nearly a month in advance.

The grand celebration was to commemorate the inclusion of Durga Puja in Unesco’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The chief minister also makes it a point to reach the venue of the Eid prayers, annually, and greet people on the occasion.

While the Ganga aarti may just be an add-on to the city's enriching cultural heritage, in state’s politics, Banerjee’s idea is being observed with a pinch of salt.

"It's a situation of total financial bankruptcy. The current state government is not able to run the show. There is a flight of capital. People are not interested in such statements, and are more focused on earning bread and butter. Such a statement (of holding Ganga Aarti along the Hooghly river) is a desperate attempt to divert attention away from issues like corruption," Samik Bhattacharya, BJP’s chief spokesperson in Bengal, told DH.

Sujan Chakraborty, senior CPM leader added, "This attempt is a 'tribute' to Modiji. It's like everything is fine with people and all they are looking for is to offer aarti. The idea is to tell the prime minister that I am at par with you."