Make stand clear in writing on facilitating visits: IMCT to WB Govt

IMCT leader Apurva Chandra shot off two more strongly worded letters to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Saturday raising several questions regarding the cooperation by the state government to the Central team. Chandra stated that the state government should made its stand about “facilitating” the IMCT’s visit clear through a “written communication” rather than through media for IMCT to take further steps.

Chandra in one of his letters stated that the state government is yet to respond to four earlier letters by the IMCT written since the team arrived in Kolkata on March 20.

Referring to a recent comment of the Chief Secretary, when he said that the IMCT can visit anywhere it wishes but senior state government officials cannot waste their time accompanying them, Chandra said that the “stand” is in violation of the Home Ministry’s order.

“The above stand is in violation of the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs quoted above as the State government is expected to provide logistic support and facilitate all field visits,” stated Chandra.

He sought to know that in absence of any police escort, if the state government would take responsibility of the “safety and security” of IMCT during their visits. Chandra sought to know whether BSF personnel accompanying the IMCT on behalf of the Centre is permitted to take any action to ensure the safety of the IMCT.

Chandra sought information from the state government whether it will provide PPE to the IMCT during visits to hospitals or other areas as per the order of the Home Ministry.

In another letter to the Chief Secretary Chandra during the IMCT’s visit to the Salkia containment zone at Howrah district on Friday it was noticed that although the lockdown was “strictly enforced”, the team was informed that health professionals are not part of the surveillance team and will join from Monday.

Meanwhile Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien launched a scathing attack on the IMCT in a tweet dubbing then as “ India’s Most Callous Team” and “I Must Cause Trouble (in Bengal).