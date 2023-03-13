Panchayat polls: Mamata convenes meet of party seniors

Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting of senior TMC leaders on panchayat polls

The panchayat polls are scheduled to be held in May this year

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 13 2023, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 15:16 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee convened a meeting of senior leaders of the party on March 17 to discuss its strategy for panchayat polls in the state.

“The party supremo has convened a meeting of top functionaries on March 17 to discuss the party’s strategy for the panchayat polls in the state. Senior leaders like party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, state president Subrata Bakshi and many others will be present,” a senior TMC leader said.

Another meeting will be held with the district functionaries of the party in the first week of April, the TMC leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

Under the three-tier panchayat system in the state, there are 825 seats spread across 20 zilla parishads, 9,217 panchayat samitis, and 48,649 gram panchayats.

The panchayat polls in the state would be the last major litmus test for all the political parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The majority of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state are in rural areas.

