Mamata Banerjee cracks the whip on TMC dissenters

Cracking the whip on potential defectors and dissenters in the party Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee decided not to hold any discussions with them and instead made the call that they would face stern action. TMC sources said that the Chief Minister was of the opinion that there was no point in holding discussions with those who had made up their mind to join the BJP.

They further revealed that till December, the TMC leadership was in favour of pacifying disgruntled p///arty leaders through discussions. However, they hardened their stand after party secretary-general and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee wrote letters to TMC MLAs about joining the BJP.

“Since then, the party leadership has decided to teach a lesson to potential defectors,” a senior TMC leader said. He added that such “disgruntled elements” had taken all the advantages from the party but now were speaking against the party in public and joining the BJP.

He also said that in such a situation, the party had no option but to take stern action against such leaders. "The Chief Minister is of the view that it’s better not to have such malcontents in the party," he said.

The chief minister on Monday indicated that she would no longer tolerate disgruntled leaders in the party when, at a rally in Hooghly district, she said, "Those who want to leave the party should hurry. Otherwise, the train will leave."

However, in terms of taking stern action, the TMC supremo was focusing on those who were determined to join the BJP. "But as for those leaders who were offended with the party for some reason, the party leadership will address their grievances through discussion," the TMC leader said.

Earlier, the TMC leadership swiftly expelled Bally MLA Baishali Dalmiya after she publicly criticised the party following the resignation of Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee. TMC issued a show-cause notice to its Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal on Tuesday after he alleged that a section of party leaders was conspiring to ensure his defeat in the Assembly elections.

TMC leadership was left red-faced when former Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP after several rounds of discussion.