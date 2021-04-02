Mamata Banerjee to challenge PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implying that Mamata Banerjee's loss in Nandigram is imminent in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress said that he should look for a safer seat to fight from in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as he will be challenged in his fortress Varanasi.

"Didi is winning Nandigram. The question of her fighting from another seat doesn't arise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, retract from your efforts to mislead people before they see your lies with the end of nomination in WB. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi," TMC tweeted.

Didi is winning Nandigram. The question of her fighting from another seat doesn't arise. @narendramodi Ji, retract from your efforts to mislead people before they see your lies with the end of nomination in WB. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 1, 2021

The tweet came shortly after TMC MP Mahua Moitra asked the Prime Minister to get his "armour on" as Mamata Banerjee will be contesting from Varanasi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

‘Contesting from second seat?’

PM Modi jabs Mamata Banerjee Yes Mr. Prime Minister, she will.

And it will be Varanasi! So go get your armour on. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 1, 2021

Attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi on Thursday said that she has now realised that contesting from Nandigram was a mistake. Addressing two back-to-back rallies in Bengal, Modi also exuded confidence in BJP’s success in the Assembly elections saying that Mamata’s actions were a clear indication of the things to come.

Also read: TMC dismisses PM's speculation, says Mamata not contesting polls from another seat

"First, Didi left the Bhabanipur constituency and went to Nandigram. Now she has realised that she made a mistake,” Modi said.

Sporadic incidents of violence, allegations of booth capturing and clashes on Thursday marred the second phase of assembly polls in Bengal, especially in the high-profile Nandigram constituency, even as 80 per cent turnout was recorded till 5 pm.

(With PTI inputs)