Man found dead along with his two wives in Odisha's Bargarh

Man found dead along with his two wives in Odisha

PTI
PTI, Sambalpur,
  • Apr 19 2023, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 12:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 60-year-old man and his two wives were found dead in their house in Odisha's Bargarh district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Akhjifuta village in Bheden police station on Tuesday, they said.

The bodies of Tankadhar Sahu (60) and his two wives -- Drupadi Sahu (55) and Madhavi Sahu (50) -- were found lying in a pool of blood, said Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amrut Kumar Panda.

Also Read | Man murdered in Mangaluru; four taken into custody

The bodies had deep injury marks, he said.

Tankadhar married for the second time as he had no child from his first wife, police said, noting that bigamy is illegal in India.

The house was bolted from the inside when the bodies were found, they said.

A case was registered and an investigation underway, they added.

