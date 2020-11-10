Manipur bypolls: BJP wins one seat, leads in two

BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh won the by-election to the Wangoi seat in Manipur, while saffron party candidates were leading from two other constituencies and an Independent from one, officials said.
Singh won the Wangoi seat defeating his nearest rival Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party by 257 votes, as per the ECI website.
BJP candidates Paonam Brojen Singh and Ngamthang Haokip were leading from Wangjing Tentha and Saitu seats by over 1,560 and 2,799 votes.
Independent candidate Y Antas Khan was leading over his nearest Independent rival Mohd Abdul Nasir by 3,078 votes.
The by-polls held on November 7 were necessitated after Congress MLAs of these four seats resigned from the assembly and joined the ruling BJP.
The BJP has contested in three seats and supported an independent candidate in Lilong, while the Congress has fielded its nominees in all the four constituencies.
