Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19 amid surge in cases

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday amid a surge in cases in the state.

"I have tested Covid-19 positive today. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently to self isolate and get tested," Singh tweeted.

According to health department officials, even as the Covid-19 cases were less initially, the state has been witnessing increase in such cases. On Sunday, the state reported 235 new Covid-19 positive cases of which 22 were from central security forces.

"The cause of our worry now is that most of the local residents who tested Covid-19 positive recently did not have any travel history," the officials said.

Manipur reported three new deaths on Sunday taking the state's total Covid-19 related casulty to 221.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has reached 21, 871 of which 3,057 are still active.

Recovery rate in Manipur, however, stands at 85.01%.