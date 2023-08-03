Manipur High Court calls for maintaining status quo amid tension over mass burial site

Taking up a petition at 6 am on Thursday, Manipur High Court asked both the Kuki and Meiteis to maintain status quo as a large crowd belonging to both the communities gathered around the land in question where Kuki groups decided to bury bodies of 35 persons, who died in the ongoing violence.

A bench of the acting Chief Justice MV Muralidaran and Justice A Guneswar Sharma also asked the Centre and Manipur government to take "appropriate effective steps" to control the law and order situation in and around the land in question.

The bench asked both the groups to maintain status quo till the next hearing on August 9.

The bench took up the petition at 6 am as an unlisted matter after deputy Advocate General H Devendra informed the Chief Jutice at 5 am that a large crowd belonging to both the communities had gathered around the land in question, sparking fear of violence.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) on Wednesday said 35 bodies, including three women, which remained in the Churachandpur district hospital, would be buried at S Boljang village on Thursday following a programme to pay tributes to the deceased in the Peace Ground at Tuibuong (also in Churachandpur).

Objecting to ITLF's decision, Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a forum of the Meitei organisations, on Wednesday said the burials should be performed in the native village of the deceased as was done by the Meitei organisations. "Burying the bodies together in a newly created mass grave at the evicted land of a Meitei villages will not only provoke the sentiments of the people in both sides but will also remain as a symbol of enmity between the two neighbouring villages forever," said COCMI in a statement.

The COCOMi said the land where the ITLF plans to bury the body was a village of the Meiteis who were evicted during the violence.

The COCOMI urged the government to stop the burial in a mass grave in order to prevent further escalation of the situation.

In a statement at 9 am, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a Kuki organisation said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked them to postpone the burial of the bodies for five days in view of a controversy over the venue of the burial.

"The MHA requested us to delay the burial for five more days and that if we comply to that request we will be allowed to bury on the same location and the government will legalise the land for the burial. This request also came from the Mizoram CM as well," the ITLF statement said.

The ITLF on Thursday, however, said they would consider the MHA's request if a written assurance is given about fulfillment of their promises. "If the MHA fails to give us the written assurance before the start of the program, we will continue the burial as planned. If the MHA gives us a written assurance to our demand, we will continue with the program but postpone the burial part," ITLF said.

ITLF later decided to postpone the burial by five days as asked by the Centre but pressed that its demands be met, including speeding up the process for a "separate administration" for the Kukis in Manipur.