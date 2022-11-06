Manipur militant involved in ambush on Assam Rifles convoy arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday arrested a militant who was allegedly involved in the ambush on a convoy of Assam Rifles in November last year in Manipur.

Seven persons including a Colonel of Assam Rifles, his wife and his son, were killed in the attack in Manipur's Churachandpur district on November 13 last year.

The militant, identified as Machukring Zamshim Shimray, a cadre of the lesser-known militant group Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF), was arrested from Yaingangpokpi village in Manipur's Imphal East district. Militant groups People's Liberation Army and MNPF had jointly claimed responsibility for the gruesome attack on the team of Assam Rifles guarding the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur.

The NIA said Sunday that Shimray, a resident of Ukhrul district, was directly involved in the attack and had been absconding.

The NIA had taken over the case on November 27 last year and had announced a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh against Shimray.

The attack had invited a lot of criticism to the BJP government in Manipur just before the Assembly elections held in February-March.