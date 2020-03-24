Manipur reports first COVID-19 positive case; samples sent to Pune for retest

Manipur reported its first COVID-19 positive case after a 23-year-old woman, who returned from London, was tested positive in a government laboratory in Imphal on Tuesday.

Her samples have been sent to Pune for a retest.

The woman, who is doing her medical education in London, reached Imphal on Sunday. But she did not reveal her travel history and so was "picked up" by a team of health workers from her residence in Imphal West district on Monday. Her samples were tested positive at the laboratory of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal.

Confirming the case, a statement issued by K Rajo Singh, the Director of Health Services, Manipur said the woman was kept in the isolation ward of the JNIMS. "Tracing of her contacts is important and anyone who came in contact with her is asked to get in touch with the Health Department and go into self-isolation immediately until further orders," it said.

This is the first COVID-19 positive case in the Northeast.

All seven states of the Northeast have declared lockdown till March 31 fearing the spread of Coronavirus from migrants, who rushed back home from affected countries and other states.