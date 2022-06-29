Many areas in Jalpaiguri district under knee-deep water

Many areas in Jalpaiguri district under knee-deep water

Several places in Dhupguri, Moynaguri, Rajganj and Mal blocks were submerged owing to the heavy rains and rising water level in rivers, affecting agricultural activities

PTI
PTI, Jalpaiguri,
  • Jun 29 2022, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 13:52 ist

Large parts of the Jalpaiguri district have been affected by incessant rains with many areas in towns and rural areas going under knee-deep or more water as the Met department on Wednesday forecasted more downpours in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal.

Rivers, including Korola, Teesta, Diana, Jaldhaka and Mansai are in spate owing to the rains occurring for the last several days.

Many areas in Jalpaiguri town were under knee-deep or more water with more places getting waterlogged following an incessant overnight downpour that continued into the morning of Wednesday, severely affecting normal life.

Also Read | Assam flood situation worsens again, landslides kill 5 in Arunachal Pradesh

School children and office-goers had a harrowing time reaching educational institutions or places of work even though many of them chose to remain indoors owing to flooding of streets and scarcity of public transportation.

The Met department forecast very heavy rain in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar and heavy rain in the other sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur till Thursday morning.

Several places in Dhupguri, Moynaguri, Rajganj and Mal blocks were submerged owing to the heavy rains and rising water level in rivers, affecting agricultural activities.

Bagdogra recorded the highest rainfall in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday at 169 mm, while Jalpaiguri received 97 mm and Cooch Behar 76 mm, the Met said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
Rainfall
floods

What's Brewing

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

A spelling reform for Kannada

A spelling reform for Kannada

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon

Serena Williams returns to singles tennis at Wimbledon

Pro-Macron MP becomes France's first woman speaker

Pro-Macron MP becomes France's first woman speaker

 