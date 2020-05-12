Migrants' 'ghar wapsi' behind spike in COVID-19 cases in Bihar?

Until April 14, Bihar was one of the least coronavirus-affected states with merely 66 positive cases out of 13 crore population. On May 12, the number of COVID-19 patients, however, stood at 761, a quantum jump in the last one month.

But more than these statistics, one important aspect, which could be a major cause of concern, is the sharp increase in positive cases among the migrants who have arrived in Bihar since May 3.

Bihar's COVID-19 cases statistics

On May 7, out of 535 positive cases in Bihar, there were 65 migrants who were afflicted with COVID-19. This essentially meant nearly 12 percent of the affected persons were migrants.

On May 9, the figure rose to 96 migrants out of total 597 novel coronavirus patients in the state. This, in turn, meant around 16 percent of the COVID-19 patients were those who had come from outside the state.

By May 12, the figure increased to 170 out of 761 COVID-19 patients here. In terms of percentage, it’s around 23 percent of total coronavirus patients here.

These data show that the number of migrants infected with COVID-19, in terms of percentage, has doubled in the last five days from merely 12 percent on May 7 to 23 percent on May 12.

The figures are worrying as already 1.14 lakh migrants have reached here since May 3 in 96 special trains. And around 1.1 lakh more migrant workers are expected to arrive here in 85 Shramik Special trains by May 17.

Alarm bells have started ringing after Bihar’s Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar tweeted on Sunday: “Of the 49 who tested COVID-19 +ve yesterday, 44 are migrants who have come from different parts of the country.”

Incidentally, Bihar recorded the death of sixth COVID-19 patient on Sunday, who, coincidentally, was a migrant and had travelled from Delhi to Patna last week.

Test Centres

“Bihar has a capacity of 1,811 tests per day at seven centres in the state. So far, we have tested 36,053 samples. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has suggested for more and more tests by procuring additional kits,” said a senior Health Department official, wishing not to be identified.

Meanwhile, of the 2.2 lakh migrants expected to arrive here by May 17, around one lakh have already reached here. “Bihar has 3,474 quarantine centres spread over different districts. At present, 98,814 migrants have been kept in these isolation wards,” said Anupam Kumar, Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department.

However, at some centres, reports have poured in about clashes over poor food and shelter arrangements.