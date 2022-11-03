Nagaland govt warns doctors against going on strike

Fearing disruption of public health services during the proposed indefinite strike by doctors and medical staff, the Nagaland government on Thursday warned the agitators about pay cuts and disciplinary action as per the law.

The state government also initiated several steps that included setting up control rooms, both at the state level and at the district level to cater to the emergency situation likely to arise due to the strike.

"There is no statutory provision empowering the government employees to go on strike. Any resort to illegal means of agitations shall be viewed seriously and besides deduction of salary on the principle of 'no work, no pay’, participants shall also be liable to disciplinary action for grave violation of conduct rules. In addition, the participants in the strike/agitation would also be liable for appropriate action under provisions of law," the Nagaland government said in a public statement.

The warnings were issued following an appeal by the Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA) to its members to go on indefinite strike in support of its demand for an increase in superannuation age from 60 years at present to 62 years. The state government recently stated that after 35 years of service or 60 years of age, government doctors can opt for offering their services in government hospitals/clinics as consultants and senior consultants. The association, however, refused to accept the same.

"The proposed stir in any form is likely to cause severe disruption in medical care/public health services and is, therefore, liable to endanger the life, health, and security of the people of the State," the statement said.

The state health department is also planning to take help from private hospitals and healthcare service providers to take care of the patients in case of any emergency situation.