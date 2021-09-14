NDDB ties up with Assam govt to boost milk production

To usher in the new phase of White Revolution in Assam, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has decided to form a company with the Assam Government.

This was decided at a meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah.

NDDB Chairman gave a detailed presentation to Assam Chief Minister on Assam’s dairy development road map. The entire project will be implemented by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which will be promoted by the Assam government and NDDB.

According to NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah, the Assam Chief Minister is keen to promote dairy as a major source of livelihood in Assam with achieving a target of handling around 10 lakh litres of milk per day by end of the project period.

"Assam’s dairy development road map includes the creation of processing infrastructures, village-level institutions and marketing of milk & milk products. Simultaneously, productivity enhancement of milch animals will be achieved through increasing artificial insemination coverage, usage of sex-sorted semen, induction of high yielding animals, calf rearing programmes and interventions in feed and fodder," Shah said in a statement.

Shah further said NDDB has played a major role in strengthening milk production in Assam. Notably, the Assam government had requested NDDB to manage the West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL), which was on the verge of closure. NDDB took over the management in 2008, the statement said.

Check out latest videos from DH: