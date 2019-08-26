Nitish draws flak over aide’s ‘car seva’

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come under sharp criticism over an IPS officer using an SUV in New Delhi which had ‘Rajya Sabha sticker’ on it. The said IPS officer, Lipi Singh, presently posted as ASP, Barh, was in the national capital to seek the transit remand of Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who surrendered in Delhi’s Saket court.

The Opposition, led by the RJD, has charged that the woman IPS officer used the SUV of her father RCP Singh, JD (U) Rajya Sabha MP (who is also the leader of the party in the Upper House). However, when the matter was investigated further, it was found that the SUV was not in the name of the JD (U) MP.

“The expensive vehicle belonged to the JD (U) MLC in Bihar, Ranveer Nandan. Will Nitish, who always claims to show zero tolerance towards corruption, take action against his close aide RCP Singh, who is not only a senior MP but also party’s national general secretary, and holding 'benami' property,” said Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav.

Launching a tirade against Nitish, Tejashwi said, “The said MLC apparently gave his SUV to RCP Singh to become a legislator by paying the ‘RCP tax’. A proper investigation would unravel the truth how many such property and vehicles are being owned by this Nitish’s aide, who was Nitish’s Principal Secretary before becoming a Rajya Sabha member.

Tejashwi and Lalu have consistently maintained that ‘RCP tax’ is being allegedly collected by the bureaucrat-turned-JD (U) leader, who is perceived to be the closest associate of Nitish. “The central investigative agencies should probe into the allegations that people have paid ‘illegal levy’ to this JD (U) leader to become legislators,” said Tejashwi.

The JD(U), however, rubbished such charges and said there was rule of law in Bihar. “We do not need any certificate from the RJD,” said party MP, Lallan Singh.